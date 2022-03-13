PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Shares Up 0.5%

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $20.86. 398 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.
About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY)
