PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $64.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHM. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

PHM traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $46.39. 1,845,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,473. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,513,000 after buying an additional 547,399 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,336,000 after buying an additional 50,903 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,308,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,682,000 after buying an additional 55,564 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,281,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 44.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after buying an additional 1,165,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

