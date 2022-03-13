PutinCoin (PUT) One Day Volume Tops $14,965.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 49.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $14,965.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,503.11 or 1.00022170 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00069336 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00021825 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002021 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015932 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

