Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PXS opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 120,800 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Tankers (PXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.