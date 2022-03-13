Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Increased by Analyst

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ImmunoGen in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.19). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,701,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 137,413 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 358,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

