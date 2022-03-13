Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Silvergate Capital Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $123.48 on Friday. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $80.78 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

