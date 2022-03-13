Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Revance Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.88). William Blair also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.08) EPS.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 361.59% and a negative return on equity of 181.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $33.83.

In related news, Director Angus C. Russell purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $100,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,712,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,580,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,281,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,425,000 after buying an additional 193,929 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,203,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 118,038 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,742,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,560,000 after purchasing an additional 588,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 59,008 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

