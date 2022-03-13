Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Eastman Chemical Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eastman Chemical in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $105.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,026,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,997,000 after acquiring an additional 37,071 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

