Quant (QNT) Price Tops $115.30 on Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $23.83 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $115.30 or 0.00295823 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000589 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $461.90 or 0.01185059 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003517 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

