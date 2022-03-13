Quantum Resistant Ledger Tops One Day Trading Volume of $59,949.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $22.76 million and $59,949.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,964.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.75 or 0.06620806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.34 or 0.00270361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014944 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.88 or 0.00738825 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00067210 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $184.54 or 0.00473614 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.48 or 0.00388765 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,071,953 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

