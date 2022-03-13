Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Short Interest Update

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the February 13th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Qudian from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Qudian by 189.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,297,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,769 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Qudian by 142.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,892,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,650 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Qudian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in Qudian by 5,083.1% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 960,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 941,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Qudian by 59.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,811,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 675,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Qudian stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. 1,865,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,724. Qudian has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49. The firm has a market cap of $182.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.20). Qudian had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $53.91 million for the quarter.

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

