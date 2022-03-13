Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 116,500 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the February 13th total of 215,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 83,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 8.53% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QNRX shares. Maxim Group began coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of QNRX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.48. 674,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,483. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $35.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.

