Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 698,900 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the February 13th total of 446,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,989.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAIFF remained flat at $$15.60 during trading on Friday. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from €33.00 ($35.87) to €36.00 ($39.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

