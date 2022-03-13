RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 125,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.