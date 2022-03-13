Raymond James Increases Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target to C$3.15

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

GRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.66.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

Shares of GRN stock opened at C$2.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$2.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96.

In other Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) news, Director David Blaiklock bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$113,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,693,837 shares in the company, valued at C$2,771,958.27.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.