Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) CAO Sells $77,256.00 in Stock

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.92. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $43.45.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 40.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the third quarter worth approximately $828,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Rayonier by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

