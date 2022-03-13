Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Boosted by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 808,192 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,394,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 108.4% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $96.92. 4,353,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,032,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $74.63 and a 1 year high of $104.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.82. The company has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

