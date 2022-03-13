Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $801.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RDWWF shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 809 ($10.60) to GBX 801 ($10.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Investec started coverage on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Friday. Redrow has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

