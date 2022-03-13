Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Short Interest Up 349.9% in February

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 422,000 shares, an increase of 349.9% from the February 13th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reed’s by 65.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,808,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reed’s during the second quarter worth $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reed’s by 24.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 133,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Reed’s by 1,696.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 212,060 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Reed’s by 21,289.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100,061 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REED opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.68.

Reed's Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

