Refinable 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $549,823.00 (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Refinable has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and $549,823.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00045215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.61 or 0.06626579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,106.41 or 1.00140638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00041044 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

