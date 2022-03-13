RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. RenaissanceRe has a dividend payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RenaissanceRe to earn $21.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR opened at $141.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.85 and a 200-day moving average of $155.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -87.05 and a beta of 0.54. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $134.70 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 17.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 125,140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.