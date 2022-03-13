Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Up 225.4% in February

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, an increase of 225.4% from the February 13th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of RNECY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 87,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,806. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. Renesas Electronics has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $6.96.
Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter.
Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.
