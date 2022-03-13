Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Increased by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up about 1.6% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Republic Services by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 32,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $126.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.06 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 362,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

