Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ag Growth International Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.15.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.29.

TSE AFN opened at C$38.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.75. The company has a market cap of C$730.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$25.85 and a 1-year high of C$48.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.24%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.