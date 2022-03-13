Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Position Reduced by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Resolute Forest Products worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RFP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 37.65%.

In related news, Director Suzanne Blanchet bought 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $199,633.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

