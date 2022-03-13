Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 164,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,140,587 shares.The stock last traded at $18.72 and had previously closed at $18.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.44.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth about $49,863,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,660,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,934,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,221,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,490,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.
