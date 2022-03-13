Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 164,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,140,587 shares.The stock last traded at $18.72 and had previously closed at $18.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth about $49,863,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,660,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,934,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,221,000. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,490,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

