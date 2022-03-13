Reviewing Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) & Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Athenex and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex -124.24% -94.71% -38.05% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals N/A -69.76% -58.71%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Athenex and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex 0 3 1 0 2.25 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Athenex currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 403.92%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 218.12%. Given Athenex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Athenex is more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.1% of Athenex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Athenex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Athenex has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Athenex and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex $144.39 million 0.68 -$146.18 million ($1.46) -0.61 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals $38.54 million 17.28 -$157.92 million ($2.30) -4.19

Athenex has higher revenue and earnings than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athenex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Athenex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athenex, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs. The Global Supply Chain Platform segment provides supply of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for clinical and commercial efforts. The Commercial Platform segment involves the sale and marketing of specialty drugs and market development of proprietary drugs. The company was founded by Lyn M. Dyster and David G. Hangauer in November 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404. The company was founded by Sanj K. Patel, Stephen Frank Mahoney, Krisha S. Mahoney, Thomas W. Beetham, Christopher Heberlig, Carsten Boess, Rasmus Holm-Jorgensen, Gregory Alex Grabowksi, Aaron Isadore Young, Eben P. Tessari, Jennifer Lynne Mason and Mickenzie Elizabeth Gallagher in July 2015 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

