RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Down 56.1% in February

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the February 13th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RF Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali purchased 7,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,381 shares of company stock worth $159,763 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in RF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RF Industries by 22,258.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,165. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $21.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

