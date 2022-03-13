Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes $235,000 Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Polaris by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Polaris by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PII. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.93.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PII traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.44. The company had a trading volume of 513,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,212. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.67. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

