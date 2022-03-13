RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.71

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$25.71 and last traded at C$25.52, with a volume of 438026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.20.

A number of analysts have commented on REI.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.88.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$7.95 billion and a PE ratio of 13.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.61.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ross sold 6,469 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.25, for a total transaction of C$163,342.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,765,101.25.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.