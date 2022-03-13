Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CME Group by 292.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,679,000 after acquiring an additional 607,799 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of CME Group by 87.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 715,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,269,000 after acquiring an additional 334,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group by 75.3% during the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 701,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,648,000 after acquiring an additional 301,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $225.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.58. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.72%.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,650 shares of company stock worth $6,895,364 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.77.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

