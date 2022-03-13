Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 7,459 Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned about 0.13% of Lee Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEE. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lee Enterprises by 17.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

NYSE LEE opened at $29.00 on Friday. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.68.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.63. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 39.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Lee Enterprises Profile (Get Rating)

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.