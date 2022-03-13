Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $300,000 Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BXP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 37.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 353,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 8.1% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 12.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 121,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP opened at $123.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.53 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.66%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

