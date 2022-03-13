Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,449 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,649,000 after purchasing an additional 383,062 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 102.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,459,000 after buying an additional 281,634 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $15,081,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 21.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,095,000 after buying an additional 257,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 130.4% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 376,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,653,000 after buying an additional 213,264 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $55.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBL. Raymond James upped their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $745,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Brooks purchased 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $190,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 121,981 shares of company stock worth $8,271,613 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.