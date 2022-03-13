Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 7,556 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 24.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BGFV. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $128,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $15.76 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $350.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 38.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

