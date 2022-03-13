Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

NYSE WM opened at $151.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.47 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 53.49%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

