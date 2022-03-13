Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $91.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded down 3.11 on Friday, reaching 38.05. 42,597,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,121,197. Rivian has a fifty-two week low of 37.50 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 65.67.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter worth about $2,585,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter worth about $1,012,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

