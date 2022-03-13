Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RIVN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Rivian from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rivian from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rivian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Rivian in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rivian from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 92.00.

Get Rivian alerts:

RIVN traded down 3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting 38.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,597,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,121,197. Rivian has a twelve month low of 37.50 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 65.67.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at $2,585,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at $1,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian (Get Rating)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.