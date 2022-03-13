RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.59

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 451113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

RLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the third quarter worth $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

