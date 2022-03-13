RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.59

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 451113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.
RLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.
The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18.
RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RLX Technology (RLX)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.