Robert Lisy Sells 150,000 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $2,661,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Lisy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of International Money Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $85,730.50.

On Friday, December 17th, Robert Lisy sold 22,873 shares of International Money Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $363,909.43.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of International Money Express stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $399,969.44.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $17.98 on Friday. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $688.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.52.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 43.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 14.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in International Money Express in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 323,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 72.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 108,312 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMXI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

International Money Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

