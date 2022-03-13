Robert W. Baird Cuts Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $65.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asana from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.23.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $1,263,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.82 per share, with a total value of $11,455,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $458,932,500 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,394,000 after purchasing an additional 903,307 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,513,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,491,000 after purchasing an additional 348,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Asana by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Asana by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,373,000 after acquiring an additional 335,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after acquiring an additional 67,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

