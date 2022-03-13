Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target Cut to CHF 370

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 390 to CHF 370 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RHHBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.14.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69. Roche has a 52 week low of $39.99 and a 52 week high of $52.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Roche by 2.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Roche by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Roche by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roche by 94.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

