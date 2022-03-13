Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $719.87 Million

Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) will report sales of $719.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $712.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $730.00 million. Roku posted sales of $574.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $3.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Roku from $325.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.62.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,946 shares of company stock valued at $86,240,074. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,467,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Roku by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $7.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.85. 5,288,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,371,322. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.46. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73 and a beta of 1.89.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

