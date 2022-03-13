Roth Capital Boosts Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target to $25.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

CRDO opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.