Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG) Short Interest Down 51.4% in February

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ROCG opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89. Roth CH Acquisition IV has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $12.76.

Get Roth CH Acquisition IV alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV in the 4th quarter worth about $4,539,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV in the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is based in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.