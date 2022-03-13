Roth Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Roth Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.3% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,064 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

