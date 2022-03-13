Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$48.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital increased their price target on Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities raised Empire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.78.

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$44.48 on Friday. Empire has a one year low of C$36.20 and a one year high of C$45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$11.79 billion and a PE ratio of 16.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.02.

In other Empire news, Director Michael Bennett Medline purchased 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$37.39 per share, with a total value of C$300,033.89. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,865,519.89.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

