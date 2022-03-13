Royal Bank of Canada Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 339.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.18% of Aaron’s worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.04. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

