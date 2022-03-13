Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) by 297.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,145 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.67% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWM. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 35,375.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 372,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 371,438 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 336.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 146,590 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 245.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 59,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWM opened at $25.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

