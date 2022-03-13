Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 12,737 Shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) by 183.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,737 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.21% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,933,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 497.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after purchasing an additional 160,128 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 47,443 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF alerts:

PYZ stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $98.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.77 and a 200 day moving average of $90.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.131 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.